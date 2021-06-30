BTS pays the perfect ode to Epik High's new digital single Rain Song & its hidden meaning will blow your mind

Hip hop group Epik High expressed their gratitude towards BTS for their support. Read on to find out.

It takes a very secure and complete artist to respect, admire and applaud another talented artist's work. BTS members aren't just global megastars, they are the definition of a 'complete and secure' artist who appreciate and respect another artist's work and when the artist in question is one of their role models, nothing like it!

BTS took to their official Twitter to shower (pun fully intended) their love and support to Epik High's new and first-ever digital single, Rain Song in collaboration with Colde. BTS shared a picture of the soothing track with the caption - "Thinking about the past #070809". While we don't know the real reason behind the hashtag, a fan theorised it by saying that the number combination is in fact related to the fact that during the 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup, which was held in South Korea between August 18 and September 9, 2007. One of Epik High’s songs “Fly” became very popular and was featured in the soundtrack for FIFA 07. It is also believed that BTS' rappers RM and Suga are huge fans of Epik High and consider them their role models!

RM started rapping in 2007 and Epik High's 'Fly' gave him wings to fly, literally! It is RM's way of paying an ode to his heroes. Of course, Epik High's Tablo and DJ Tukutz were touched by BTS' shoutout and thanked them for promoting their new digital single. Epik High's leader Tablo retweeted BTS's post with the comment, "Thank you!!! Thanks to you, we also gained a lot of good, old memories!!! LEGENDS!!!" Epik High's DJ Tukutz also retweeted BTS's post and expressed his excitement by saying, "Wowwww". We stan this sweet friendship.

You can check out the Twitter reactions below:

Update on my theory: Joon got into Epik High bc of ‘Fly’ and that’s when it became super popular. It was featured in the soundtrack for FIFA 07. Joon started listening to their music and became inspired to start his own hip hop journey. #070809 pic.twitter.com/LAgsZzcxyW — JKHeyyy⁷ (@ProdByHoon7) June 30, 2021

에픽하이 신곡 발매됐습니다. Epik High's new single is out everywhere. Epik High - 비 오는 날 듣기 좋은 노래 (Rain Song) ft. Colde LISTEN NOW: https://t.co/RXLKjvLudv pic.twitter.com/wl7THp5LAt — 에픽하이 타블로 | Tablo of Epik High (@blobyblo) June 29, 2021

이야아아아 https://t.co/1CD7WdMhtx — 에픽하이 투컷 | Tukutz of Epik High (@Tukutz81) June 30, 2021

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Epik High release soothing preview of Rain Song; Secret featured artist REVEALED

Did you enjoy Rain Song? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×