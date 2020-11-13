BTS to perform at SBS’ Gayo Daejeon 2020; Event to be held in Daegu with The Wonder Year theme

SBS just announced the first lineup for this year’s Gayo Daejeon, and BTS is confirmed to perform at the event in Daegu.

SBS has announced details and the first lineup for this year’s Gayo Daejeon! This year’s event will be held in Daegu with the theme The Wonder Year, and fans will be able to watch the diverse performances online. According to the first lineup via Soompi, BTS is currently the first artist confirmed to perform at the event. 2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon in Daegu will be held on December 25.

Just a few days after SBS’ Gayo Daejeon 2020, Big Hit label’s new year concert will take place. The event 2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE presented by Weverse will be hosting performers and pop icons like GFRIEND and TXT in addition to NU’EST and ENHYPEN.

The event will take place on December 31, 2020, as both an online and offline concert. The first lineup, announced last week included NU’EST and ENHYPEN. Stay tuned for the final lineup that will be released November 12.

ALSO READ: BTS & TXT's agency Big Hit Labels announce 2021 New Year's Eve Live with NU'EST & ENHYPEN as the first lineup

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×