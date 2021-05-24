BTS performs Butter at the BBMAs after a historical win, complete with iconic subunit dance breaks & more!

BTS' performance of Butter at the BBMAs was nothing short of iconic.

On May 24, 2021, BTS recorded their 5th time winning big at the Billboard Music Awards and consecutively at that too. Out of the 4 categories they were nominated for, BTS won all of them, including 'Top Duo/Group', 'Top Song Sales Artist', 'Top Social Artist' and 'Top Selling Song' for 'Dynamite'. As per BTS tradition, BigHit Music recreated the set for the BBMAs back home in Seoul to accept the award and delivered an ever-so-graceful acceptance speech, thanking ARMY for this incredible achievement. The boys proceeded to give the performance of a lifetime, debuting their second-ever English track, 'Butter' at the Billboard Music Awards stage.

BTS' performance of 'Butter' starts out with Jungkook, quite like 'Dynamite'. He's taking one final look in the mirror before joining the rest of the members on a set decorated with musical instruments. After the first couple of verses by Jungkook, V and Jin, the set switches once again the replica of the BBMAs and then to the red carpet of the same. This is followed by one of the most epic subunit dance breaks ever, starting from the spotlight being entirely on J-Hope, then on J-Hope, V and Jimin. Jungkook takes it over, joined by RM, Suga and Jin. For the final moment, BTS takes to the "BBMA" stage, closing the performance with a bang. This was BTS' first ever stage performance of 'Butter', making it even more special than it already is and as usual, BTS know how put on a show.

Join us in congratulating BTS in the comments section down below!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :BigHit Music

Share your comment ×