BTS ‘Permission to Dance’ achieved THIS milestone on YouTube extending the septet’s record

On September 10 at around 1 PM KST, BTS’ latest English single ‘Permission to Dance’ became the group’s eighteenth music video to cross 300 million views on YouTube! The song was released on July 9, making the boy group achieve this milestone in just two months!

Lyrically, ‘Permission to Dance’ is a joyful song spreading positivity and love while the music video tries to depict a world that is free from Covid-19 and things falling back in place. Along with paying a tribute to Covid warriors, who continued to stay strong amidst the pandemic, the choreography of the song also includes sign language to express the words dance, peace and joy in order to reach out to all the people with tons of positive energy.

Here’s the music video for ‘Permission to Dance’:

Recently, BTS concluded their ‘Permission to Dance’ challenge by releasing a video of a few of the many fans who participated in the ‘Permission to Dance’ Challenge and uploaded videos of themselves dancing to the song.

Alongside ‘Permission to Dance’, the other BTS’ songs that have over 300 million views on YouTube are: ‘DNA’, ‘Fire’, ‘Blood, Sweat and Tears’, ‘Dope’, ‘MIC Drop featuring Steve Aoki’, ‘Fake Love’, ‘Not Today’, ‘IDOL’, ‘Boy With Luv’, ‘Boy In Luv’, ‘Spring Day’, ‘Dynamite’, ‘ON’, ‘Butter’, ‘Black Swan’, ‘Life Goes On’ and ‘Save Me’.

Recently, BTS’ lead single ‘Fake Love’ from their album ‘Love Yourself: Tear’ became the group’s fifth song to reach one billion views on YouTube joining ‘DNA’, ‘MIC Drop ft. Steve Aoki’, ‘Boy With Luv ft. Halsey’ and ‘Dynamite’.

