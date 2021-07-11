BTS’ Permission to Dance: ARMYs react to the heartwarming choreography

BTS’ newest English single spread positivity and happiness through its lyrics and dance. Read ahead to know more.

BTS’ latest English single ‘Permission to Dance’ dropped on July 9 and has already taken over all the music charts and gained 71 million views in 24 hours. The song came after the success of Dynamite and Butter and is once again, well-loved by ARMY for many reasons. The song was set in post-pandemic times and the group expresses their hope and happiness for the new years to come where the world can get together and enjoy the time that they lost.

But, the choreography was what caught the eye of many people. The dance break had sign language, telling people to dance, and the V sign for victory.

Many ARMYs pointed out the choreography and other little easter eggs on Twitter and the reactions were emotional as well as proud.

The beginning scene had an easter egg in celebration of the ‘Disability Pride Month’ and they also had the hearing aid emoji added to their Twitter bio. These little things mean a lot to hearing impaired ARMYs that #DeafArmy was trending on Twitter worldwide the next day. Many came forward and shared stories of their family members or friends who became an ARMY solely because BTS included the hearing impaired community in the celebration which allowed them to enjoy the song as well.

This brings me tears of joy for our fellow #DeafArmy . BTS continues to show love and respect for vulnerable communities and is a role model for us all. #ThankYouBTS #DisabilityPrideMonth https://t.co/hxUXHp20Dd — peony_rose ⁷ (@peonyrose11) July 10, 2021

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director General of WHO, also tweeted, “Thank you BTS for including sign language in your Permission to Dance music video. As 1.5 billion people in the world are affected by hearing loss; sign language can help them to continue enjoying music which can bring joy to life.”

They even included people from different walks of life who were most affected by the pandemic in the last year and a half, like the service industry, teachers, elderly people, and children. They represented the communities and included them in the world where they would not worry or suffer any more losses.

With such a meaningful message accompanied by amazing choreography and bright instrumental, the song is definitely a hit!

ALSO READ: HYBE labelmates BTS & SEVENTEEN lead Boy Group Brand Reputation rankings for July

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Have you watched the MV? Is it better than the other English singles? Let Pinkvilla know in the comments below?

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×