BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance’ dethrones their ‘Butter’; List of records broken

It is BTS vs BTS on the Billboard charts. Read more below.

They’ve gone and done it again! The South Korean boy group has achieved another No.1 on the Billboard Charts. BTS managed to replace themselves on the Billboard Hot100 Charts as they dethroned their previous release ‘Butter’ with their new song ‘Permission to Dance’. This becomes the group’s 5th Hot100 No.1 after an 7-week streak from the single ‘Butter’.

With this, the group has broken another set of records. Just have a look at them below.

They have become the act with the fastest accumulation of five No.1 hits on the Billboard Hot100 chart since Michael Jackson in 1998. They have made this possible within 10 months and 2 weeks.

They are only the fifth group and the first one this decade, to replace themselves at the 100 Chart.

They are the first artist to dethrone their own song in this decade since Drake in 2018.

They are the first act with five #1s on Billboard's Global 200 Singles Chart.

The group also grabbed the top spot on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. top 10 and the Billboard Global 200 top 10, making it a tradition for themselves since the beginning of both the charts last year.

‘Permission to Dance’ ranks No.1 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart and the biggest first week sale for any song since ‘Butter’. This is the group’s sixth No.1 on the chart, the most for any artist.

The group is the first act in history to occupy the top 2 on the Digital Song Sales chart on five separate occasions.

The song had 15.9 million U.S. streams, 1.1 million radio airplay audience impressions and sold 140,100 downloads in the week ending July 15 as per Billboard.

Their last release, ‘Butter’ dropped to No.7 on the Hot100 Chart reiterating the number seven, which has indeed become lucky for the group as well their fans. ‘Butter’ had a historic 7-week run as the No.1 song on the Hot100 Charts, only now passing the baton to its successor, BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance’.

‘Permission to Dance’ becomes the fourth No.1 for Ed Sheeran as a songwriter. He shared the happy news on his Instagram account and thanked BTS as well as their wonderful fan base for making it possible.

We hope to see more such records broken by BTS!



