BTS' Permission To Dance is now banned in Seoul's Gyms; THIS is the reason for the ban

The fun track joins a list of other fast-paced songs that will not be played in Seoul gyms. Read on to find out more.

In the past 24 hours alone we have received some major BTS news! Allow us to summarise it for you. To begin with, BTS performed their Billboard-charting, smash-hit summer bop Butter on The Tonight Show last night. In addition to that, BTS members have joined the star-studded lineup for 'Global Citizen Live' with a slew of celebrities including Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Alessia Cara, Coldplay, Doja Cat, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and many others. Finally, BTS might be putting up a song with the legendary band, Coldplay very soon!

But we have a piece of rather strange news to share! The South Korean government has put a ban on BTS' Permission To Dance in Seoul's gyms and the reason is actually a beneficial one! Over the past week, Covid-19 cases in South Korea have reached record highs. The government is implementing new measures to curb the spread and has found a unique method too! It has ordered gyms in Seoul to ban 'fast-paced', 'high-tempo' songs to prevent people from breathing too fast or sweating too hard, thus reducing the chances of catching an infection!

We aren't exactly sure what to make of this 'strange' ban, but it is in the greater humanitarian good after all! Meanwhile, BTS members are fanboying over each other by showering compliments while reacting to their new song, 'Permission To Dance'. The 'wild-west' themed high energy, fun song has everyone grooving. The track garnered more than 63 Million views in the first 24 hours and soon crossed the 100 million views mark on Youtube!

You can check out BTS' reaction video below:

