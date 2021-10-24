‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ concert: Witnessing the emotional narrative of BTS and ARMY

On October 24, at 6:30 PM KST (3:00 PM IST), BTS began the ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ online concert from the Olympic Stadium, Seoul, South Korea.

Breaking through cages, realistic and metaphorical, BTS charged on the stage at their first concert since last year. Though online, style on point, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin and Jungkook entered through the gates broken down with their own powerful singing of ‘ON’. Member V joined in from a chair at the side following the news of his muscle pain.

Over the beats of drums as the virtual cheering of their fans expanded, began ‘Burning Up (FIRE)’ adding to the ever-present hype around the boy group’s music. As we tuned in for more than 200 minutes of fun, just like thousands of others from their rooms, BTS marched ahead with ‘DOPE’ and continued with signature greetings that took us back to when these boys swept hands through their hair and threw flying kisses in stadiums full of fans.

The white warriorship continued with a powerful ‘DNA’ stage once again bringing forth the dance skills of the seven boys from South Korea. Dressed in long coats this time as impeccable vocals rang through in ‘Blue And Grey’, BTS left no stone unturned with a mesmerising capture of ‘Black Swan’ in its literal sense. Ruffles on outfits, feathers in the air, it was as if the bird had come alive right in front of our eyes.

What came next had the BTS members ask each other if they were ready and indeed a hard-hitting choreography awaited in the form of a mash-up of the group’s instrumentally and visually appealing tracks ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’ and ‘FAKE LOVE’ under a moonlit stage. Member V joined for a picture-perfect end as one by one each of them detached from Jin’s hands to bring forth a story so desperate, leaving us waiting for more.

Hopping from a bed to a giant sofa in ‘Life Goes On’ the BTS carriage continued in the performance for ‘Boy With Luv’ giving us a vibrant look into the life of a fan. The love between the members ever so palpable, ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Butter’ stages came in like a breath of fresh air. Live trumpets blared in accordance with the larger than life agenda that the group is known to carry, we were taken to a party in their style.

Our personal favourite bit of the concert dropped by with the stupendous b-sides that have taken over our playlists. A mash of ‘Airplane pt.2’, ‘Silver Spoon’ and ‘Dis-ease’ followed by equally spectacular and unyielding dances in ‘Telepathy’ and ‘Stay’ with ‘So What’, our ears were blessed, to say the least. Live vocals like no other, the Bangtan Boys definitely could not be stopped.

The remixed versions of their masterpieces, ‘I NEED U’ and ‘Save ME’ had fans take a trip down the memory lane whereas ‘IDOL’ was every bit the energetic and uncontrolled number that it’s famous for.

Now decked in merch from the concert, began ‘EPILOGUE : Young Forever’ and ‘Spring Day’, two songs very near and dear to the two parties. If you know anything about BTS’ discography, you’d know just how much importance these songs hold, relaying their message of love and hope to fans that we’re sure were singing in unison if the flooded purple hearted comments section was anything to go by.

The setlist was coming to an end, much to the sadness of the artists and surely the fans, when the parting comments were shared as deep-set emotions poured from the lips of the seven boys who had missed performing in front of thousands of fans, almost making them question if it were ever real. With promises to meet soon and in good health, each member reminisced and looked forward to the day they saw their fans in person.

The focus pointed towards the anticipation of a day full of liberation, the last song with white and purple balloons taking over the skies, ‘Permission to Dance’ was performed. Soon swooped in the ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA’ announcement for online streaming as offline passes had run out on ticket sites and fans rejoiced with more details coming soon.

The world seemed a better place during the ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ concert which ended with another surprise.

