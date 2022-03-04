BTS’ ‘PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS’ concerts sell out in pre-sale

On February 23, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ concerts will be coming to Las Vegas in April, with four scheduled dates. The concerts will be held on April 8, 9 and April 15, 16 at the Allegiant Stadium, with the last day being live-streamed globally.

Tickets for the shows went on sale on March 3, for members of BTS’ Global Official FanClub. However, all four shows sold out with mere hours during this pre-sale, leading to Ticketmaster announcing that there will not be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Public Onsale for the concerts.

Ticketmaster shared in a Tweet, “Due to overwhelming demand during today’s @BTS_BigHit BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP Presale, all tickets for the @AllegiantStadm shows have been purchased. All shows are now sold out. There will not be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Public Onsale.”

In addition to the live-streaming on day four of ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ in Las Vegas, all four days can be viewed in a ‘Live Play’ area, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Incidentally, this is also the venue for the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards taking place on April 3, where BTS is likely to be in attendance following their second nomination the ‘Pop Duo/Group Performance’ category.

Meanwhile, BTS is currently gearing up for their three-day concert in South Korea, BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL’, scheduled for March 10, 12, and 13. While the concerts on March 10 and 12 will be possible to attend both in-person as well as through simultaneous online viewing for international fans, the final day will be possible to watch in movie theatres in select regions, alongside offline audiences being present like the first two days.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Jay Park announces new label MORE VISION; Details inside