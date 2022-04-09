BTS’ ‘PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS’ D1 highlights feat. Taekook, Yoongi Marry Me & more

BTS’ ‘PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS’ concerts kicked off on April 8, taking place at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. Over the past couple of days, Las Vegas turned purple in honour of hosting BTS, with multiple signs, billboards, and even Vegas’ official Twitter account rebranding to ‘Borahaegas’, a reference to BTS and ARMYs’ personal term of endearment for each other, ‘borahae’.

Sin City decked in purple lights, the Bellagio Fountain playing BTS songs, and restaurants serving BTS-related food were just the beginning. BTS took to the stage on April 9 (IST) for the first of their four sold-out shows in Las Vegas, and ARMY erupted in excitement. As fans present at the venue shared updates online in real-time, ARMYs at home took every new tidbit of information, turning Twitter into their own personal chatroom, dissecting every little moment.

Within moments, the trending section on the social networking site was covered with BTS-related phrases. We’ve put together some of our favourite moments from ARMYs’ conversation on Twitter today, in the aftermath of BTS’ mind-blowing performances on Day 1 of the group’s Las Vegas concerts. Check them out, below.

RM’s Ending Speech: “The records, the titles, the accomplishments, the trophies, they’re really important, but that’s not the first reason why we started all of this. This 2 hours, this communication, this is everything. This is why we’re doing this.”

Words of love and support for Jin, who is currently recovering from surgery after suffering an index finger injury:

Discussing a must-have item when attending a BTS concert: a sign asking SUGA to marry them, is now one of the most popular inside jokes between the group and ARMYs.

This clip of J-Hope’s smooth, effortless catch of this bouquet tossed by an ARMY.

Jimin’s adorable new haircut, and him getting shy about it.

V tossing a bouquet to an ARMY, and getting flustered by the ARMY throwing it right back: a classic example of BTS and ARMY going ‘No, you’.

The BTS ARMY trended ‘HE KNOWS’ in reference to BTS knowing exactly how to make their hearts flutter. For example, this video of the youngest member Jungkook being cheeky after noticing an ARMY’s sign at the concert.

A list of our favourite moments would be incomplete without this video of the youngest two members, V and Jungkook, slow dancing as ARMYs collectively lose their calm.

