BTS’ Permission to Dance, Stray Kids’ Thunderous, NCT Dream’s Hot Sauce & more: Choose your favourite stage

The Korean music industry goes all out when it comes to their extravagant and fancy music videos as well as the performance stages for their corresponding songs. From renting out airports to dancing at significant structures, they have done it all. The vibrant nature, the exceptional camera work that is on beat with the flamboyant costumes are planned to the T.

It takes a village to make these music videos and stages a reality. Special shoot locations have become tourist locations in all parts of the world after they were revealed to be a part of some K-pop music videos. Here are your nominees for the ‘Best Eye-catching Stage of 2021’ title at The HallyuTalk Awards.

BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance’ swooped in with a message of hope and assured everyone that better days await.

Aespa’s ‘Next Level’ was a cultural reset and took the world by storm, breaking multiple records.

LISA’s ‘Money’ inspired a viral dance trend, meanwhile the moves and catchy beat stayed on our minds for days.

The desperateness in the voice of the TOMORROW X TOGETHER members added to the unique ‘ 0x1=LOVE SONG (I Know I Love You)’ music video.

TWICE took us to a land of freedom and leisure with their summery ‘Alcohol-Free’ music video.

Stray Kids, on the other hand, fused modern and traditional to create the perfect blend in ‘Thunderous’.

‘Rock with You’ was every bit SEVENTEEN, wowing the fans as it highlighted each member’s individuality.

NCT Dream’s ‘Hot Sauce’ was refreshing with a dash of courageous eccentricity to the core.

ENHYPEN’s ‘FEVER’ opened the doors to a newer side of the septet and was welcomed with virality.

Which one made you jump on the dance floor and wide eyed with admiration? VOTE NOW!

