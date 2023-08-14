BTS' Permission to Dance music video lands 600 million views, Butter surpasses 900 million

BTS has time and again been known to break records in the music industry. Both their songs, Permission to Dance and Butter, became instant global hits due to their upbeat vibe and catchy lyrics. Now, both songs have achieved yet another milestone to add to their list of achievements.

BTS’ song Butter surpasses 900 Million views

BTS' second English single, Butter, has achieved a remarkable milestone by garnering a whopping 900 million views on YouTube. It officially joins the 900 Million Views club alongside their five other songs: DNA, Boy With Luv, MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), 'Fake Love, IDOL, Blood Sweat and Tears, and Dynamite.

The song was initially released on May 21, 2021, sending fans worldwide into a frenzy due to its infectious energy. Butter has achieved remarkable milestones. It broke the record for the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group within its first day of release. Additionally, it garnered the highest number of viewers for a YouTube video premiere and became the most streamed track on Spotify in its initial 24 hours.

Check out the official music video of Butter here-

BTS’ Permission to Dance joins the 600 Million views club

Alongside Butter, the boy group’s song Permission to Dance has achieved an incredible milestone, amassing 600 million views on its music video released on YouTube. On August 14 KST, the song reached this significant achievement, becoming the group's 12th music video to attain such a distinction. The other songs by the band in the list are Butter, Dynamite, DNA, Fire, Blood Sweat and Tears, Fake Love, MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), Save Me, IDOL, Dope, and Boy With Luv. The song was released on 9 July 2021 and was highly celebrated for its positive message and inclusion of sign language in its choreography.

However, these accomplishments are not the song's sole achievements. It made its debut at number 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, marking the group’s fifth song to achieve this feat, and also secured the top spot on the Billboard Hot100. Additionally, it garnered sales of approximately 140,000 copies within its inaugural week of release. It became a song of positivity during the pandemic crisis and was seen as a song of hope and harmony.

Check out the official music video for Permission to Dance here-

Congratulations to BTS for such impressive achievements!

