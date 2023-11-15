BTS Permission to Dance On Stage In the US announces release: Know contents, drop date, where to watch, more

BIGHIT MUSIC is globally releasing BTS' popular concert series, BTS Permission To Dance On Stage, for fans to enjoy. The digital version will feature live recordings from the Los Angeles and Las Vegas concerts. BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA captures the dynamic performances at the SoFi Stadium in late 2021 (Nov 27-28 & December 1-2). Additionally, BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS was scheduled for Allegiant Stadium on April 8 & 9 and 15 & 16.

BTS Permission to Dance On Stage In the US digital release globally

BIGHIT MUSIC is set to release BTS Permission to Dance On Stage in the US in three formats, catering to fans' preferences: DVD, Blu-ray, and digital code. The digital copies will collectively offer approximately 8 hours, 41 minutes, and 59 seconds of content (subject to change). Fans worldwide have the flexibility to choose any of the three formats, allowing them to enjoy the content in their preferred way.

Each digital copy will comprise four distinct segments of the concert series for fans to enjoy. The first segment features live recordings of the Los Angeles and Las Vegas concerts, showcasing all BTS members performing their songs for the delight of their dedicated fanbase, ARMY. The second part includes exclusive interviews with each of the seven members—RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—offering insights into the behind-the-scenes moments during the filming of the concert series.

The third segment comprises vlogs contributed by the members, capturing their shared moments and experiences while performing at the Los Angeles and Las Vegas concerts. Lastly, the fourth segment presents making-of videos and behind-the-scenes footage, providing fans with a glimpse into the intricate process of BTS as artists during their electrifying performances.

PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE in the US is set to release on November 27, 2023. Fans eager to secure their copies can start pre-ordering all available formats from November 17, 2023, KST.

More about BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE

Permission to Dance On Stage was a concert series featuring the popular and beloved South Korean boy band, BTS. Adapted in response to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings and travel, the series incorporated both stadium performances with live audiences and those without, serving as a substitute for the conventional concert tour.

The setlist comprised a rich selection of songs from the band's extensive discography. The 12-show journey commenced in Seoul, South Korea, on October 24, 2021, and reached its conclusion in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 16, 2022.

According to Billboard, Permission to Dance On Stage—LA achieved a significant milestone by recording the highest box office score total by any act in almost a decade. The event grossed an impressive 33.3 million dollars from the sale of 214,000 tickets. Notably, BTS' four shows at SoFi Stadium during this series became the highest-grossing engagement of 2021 since venues reopened, highlighting the immense success and popularity of the group’s performances.

