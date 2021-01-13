BTS: Plan a perfect fall day & we’ll tell you what your chances are of ending up with the Bangtan Boys
BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band that began formation in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. The septet—composed of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—co-writes and co-produces much of their own output. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, V, Jungkook and Jimin, by now you should know exactly who these stage names belong to.
The seven-member South Korean pop collective BTS has taken the world by storm over the last half-decade and have built an undying fan base worldwide. You might think you’re also a fan but what are your chances of ending up with a Bangtan Boy? Put your ARMY skills to the test and plan a perfect fall day, in return, we’ll tell you what your chances are of ending up with any of the BTS members. Ready? Let’s get started!
