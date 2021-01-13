BTS: Plan a perfect fall day & we’ll tell you what your chances are of ending up with the Bangtan Boys

Plan a perfect fall day and we will tell you if you’ll end up with any of the BTS aka Bangtan Boys. Take the test below!

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band that began formation in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. The septet—composed of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—co-writes and co-produces much of their own output. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, V, Jungkook and Jimin, by now you should know exactly who these stage names belong to.

The seven-member South Korean pop collective BTS has taken the world by storm over the last half-decade and have built an undying fan base worldwide. You might think you’re also a fan but what are your chances of ending up with a Bangtan Boy? Put your ARMY skills to the test and plan a perfect fall day, in return, we’ll tell you what your chances are of ending up with any of the BTS members. Ready? Let’s get started!





ALSO READ: How well do you know BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon? Take the fun QUIZ to find out

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×