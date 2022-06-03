BTS planned Mumbai as a stop for ‘MOTS7’ tour in 2020? Find Out

On June 3, BTS revealed the arduous but fulfilling journey they embarked on in 2020 with smash hits like ‘Dynamite’, ‘ON’ and the down lows as well like the world tour being cancelled due to the pandemic. They talked about how they planned an amazing tour after ‘ON’ and how one of the tour stops was going to be India, Mumbai to be specific.

In conversation with Spotify, BTS spilled about how the pandemic affected their plans and they wanted to visit so many places like Barcelona, South America and India. They were planning to hold a concert in Mumbai and the Indian ARMYs could not keep calm, rightfully so! We could have had BTS in the city but were robbed of it due to the pandemic.

They also talked about ‘Dynamite’ and receiving the first Billboard no.1 and what a feeling it was! Suga said that he remembers the time they were all together looking at their song being at the top of the charts and he was so proud as it was a result of their ‘blood, sweat and tears’. They also said the song was a difficult task as it was their first full English single and it definitely paid off.

In other news, BTS is currently preparing for their awaited comeback and in lieu of that, BIGHIT MUSIC had announced that BTS will perform their new track ‘Yet To Come’ on Mnet 'M Countdown' on June 16, KBS 2TV 'Music Bank' on June 17, and SBS TV 'Inkigayo' on June 19. This will mark the first time BTS appeared on a Korean music show since March 2020.

