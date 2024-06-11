BTS plasters HYBE building with APOBANGPO phrase for 11th debut anniversary ahead of Jin's military discharge; fans react

BTS' iconic term APOBANGPO, coined by BTS member and maknae Jungkook, meaning ARMY forever and Bangtan Forever, has been prominently displayed around the HYBE building.

This monumental update arrives just a day before BTS' Jin is set to be discharged from his mandatory military service and in anticipation of BTS' eleventh debut anniversary on June 13th, 2024.

BTS’ APOBANGPO on HYBE building

BTS and their dedicated fanbase, ARMY, are eagerly anticipating the upcoming 2024 FESTA, which is only two days away. FESTA is an annual celebration cherished by BTS and fans alike, commemorating the group's debut on June 13th.

In a special nod to this year's festivities, the HYBE headquarters building in Yongsan, Seoul, has been adorned with the term APOBANGPO (representing ARMY forever Bangtan Forever) from June 11 to June 30. This external wrapping serves as a vibrant tribute to BTS during their debut anniversary month, celebrating their status as global superstars.

As per BIGHIT MUSIC, the concept of wrapping the building with the phrase APOBANGPO was a collaborative effort between BTS members and the company. Fans are buzzing with excitement, especially since this event coincides with BTS' Jin returning from military service scheduled on June 12th.

The significance of having an entire building showcase a term coined by a BTS member to express love for both the fans and the group is truly an immense honor, resonating deeply with ARMY worldwide. The word APOBANGPO carries within it the symbols of both BTS and ARMY, intricately woven together, which fans deeply appreciate for its attention to detail.

The phrase Apobangpo was originally coined by Jungkook during one of his fancafe chats with ARMY in 2019. This distinctive term holds profound significance as it symbolizes the enduring bond between the fans, affectionately known as ARMY, and the members of BTS.

Apobangpo beautifully encapsulates the deep-rooted love and unwavering loyalty shared between the fans and the group.

More about BTS’ recent activities

On June 10, BTS revealed an electrifying event as part of their 11th debut anniversary celebrations during the 2024 FESTA. Fans worldwide erupted with excitement upon learning about an exclusive Weverse LIVE stream featuring a special message from Jin himself.

Scheduled for June 13, 2024, at 8:00 PM KST, this livestream guarantees to be an unforgettable experience for ARMY members everywhere.

With Weverse hosting the event exclusively for ARMY MEMBERSHIP holders in select regions, the stage is set for an intimate and personal connection between Jin and his dedicated fans.

With an electrifying BANG BANG CON livestream showcasing iconic performances from past concerts last Saturday, excitement is soaring as fans eagerly await Jin's return from military service on June 12.

This anticipation will climax in a special 'hug' event on June 13, marking a momentous milestone in BTS' incredible journey.

