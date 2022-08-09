BTS plays a game of Telepathy in teaser for new special episode of ‘Run BTS’

BTS ARMY, what are you waiting for? It’s time to run. Our favourite variety show starring the hilarious members- RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook of BTS, ‘Run BTS’ is back next week. After a break of 10 months, the squad returns with their chaos on August 16.

In a new clip shared ahead of the premiere, the teaser of the special episode has been revealed. Titled ‘Run BTS! 2022 Special Episode - Telepathy Part 0’, the seven boys of the group make their grand return. At the start of the teaser, we can see the septet marking the historic day by cheering with a glass of what appears to be champagne and shouting out their iconic ‘Run BTS’ in style.

The group then engages in a fun game of telepathy where they are tested on their knowledge of each other. Initially calling themselves ‘one body and soul’, they soon turn confused with all the information coming their way. Questioning their memories and sifting through more than a decade of content, they eventually- albeit reluctantly- admit to not being good at the game. Soon, they are dragged to a new location with blindfolds on their eyes and only each other to guide them on the path.

Check out the teaser below.

Interestingly, a new theme song greets the viewers and like we are sure most of them must have already guessed it, BTS’ song ‘Run BTS’, off of their latest album ‘Proof’ plays in the background. Their latest photos from the comeback also greet the fans in the most chic ways possible.

Are you excited for the return of ‘Run BTS’?

