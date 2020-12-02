BTS pledges Dynamite MV outfits for Grammy Awards Charity auction; Here's how much you'll have to shell out

BTS donates their pastel outfits from Dynamite MV as part of Grammy Awards Charity auction. The outfits will be up for auction in January 2021.

BTS never shies away from charity. The group and its members have time and again pulled out the cheque book and donated money towards various causes. The most note-worthy one this year was their $1 million donation to the Black Lives Matters movement. Now, the septet is opening their performance costume closet and selling a set of their outfits for charity. It has been reported that BTS has pledged the pastel ensembles from the music video of their super hit song Dynamite at Grammy Awards auction.

The annual charity event, hosted by Julien's Auctions MusiCares Charity Relief Auction (Recording Academy's philanthropic arm), will auction the outfits worn by BTS in the final dance sequence of Dynamite music video. The singers and rappers have donated T-shirts, hats, sneakers, pants, and shirts worn in the shot. As reported by Reuters, Julien’s Auctions deemed a "conservative" estimate of $20,000 to $40,000 for the set.

Billboard reveals the outfits will be auctioned on January 29, 2021. The event's proceeds will be channelled towards those in the music industry impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. MusiCares aims to provide a health and human services support system. Speaking about BTS' donation, the president and CEO of Julien’s Auctions Darren Julien said, “We can’t think of a better way to highlight the work of MusiCares than with this ‘Dynamite’ contribution from BTS, whose groundbreaking music and uplifting messages of hope and optimism are what the world needs now. We thank BTS for their generous donation of their special one-of-a-kind items whose proceeds will benefit this most urgent initiative.”

This isn't the first time that the group has stepped forward for the Grammys' Charity Auction. As part of the auction this year, BTS donated custom-made microphones used set and signed by each member. They were sold at $83,200.

