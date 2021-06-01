BTS' pop disco track Dynamite becomes fastest K Pop music video to hit 1.1 billion views

BTS’ Dynamite continues to set new records for the group! Read on to find out.

Happy BTS month everyone! June is officially celebrated as BTS' special month as BTS debuted on June 13, 2013, 8 years back, changing our lives forever. This year the celebrations are tripled with Festa celebrations on the 13th, online Muster event and recent big news of Dynamite clocking 1.1 billion views on YouTube, making it the fastest K-pop music video to achieve this feat.

On June 1, the music video for Dynamite reached 1.1 billion views on YouTube. Dynamite released on August 21, 2020, during the peak of the pandemic and today, after almost nine months, Dynamite achieved this incredible feat. It is also now the fastest Korean group music video to hit the milestone, a record which was previously held by BLACKPINK’s Kill This Love at around one year, seven months and four days later.

This is BTS’s third music video to surpass 1.1 billion views, after DNA and Boy With Luv. ARMY are expecting BTS' latest summer bop, Butter to level up soon and considering how it has been smashing records left, right and centre, we won't be surprised if Butter achieves a similar feat soon.

Meanwhile, BTS will be holding a global online streaming event, to take place on June 13 and 14. On June 13 at 6:30 PM KST, BTS and ARMYs will be able to commemorate the group's 8th debut anniversary with an intimate fan event titled Festa, while on June 14 at 6:30 PM KST, the event will return with a 'World Tour Version'! This will be part of their 2021 Festa and Muster celebrations.

ALSO READ: Mint Yoongi to make a comeback? BTS talks about preparing for Butter, RM’s pink hair & more; WATCH

ARMY, Are you excited? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Credits :HYBE

Share your comment ×