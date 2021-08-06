BTS' pop disco track Dynamite becomes fastest K Pop music video to hit 1.2 billion views

"Shining through the city with a little funk and soul. So I'ma light it up like dynamite, whoa oh oh", ARMY put on your dancing shoes, it is celebration time! BTS' Dynamite has once again set a YouTube record. The official music video for Dynamite surpassed 1.2 billion views on August 6 at approximately 2:50 pm IST. This is about 11 months and 16 days since its release on August 21, 2020, at 9:30 am IST.

With this incredible achievement, 'Dynamite' is now the fastest Korean group music video to reach 1.2 billion views, breaking the record of about one year and 10 months that was previously held by BLACKPINK’s 'Kill This Love.' This is BTS’ third music video to reach this milestone following 'DNA' and 'Boy With Luv.' ARMY are expecting BTS' smash-hit summer bop, Butter to level up soon and considering how it has been smashing records left, right and centre, we won't be surprised if Butter achieves a similar feat soon!

Meanwhile, BTS will be taking their message to the United Nations, once again. The group has been appointed as the "Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture" by the President of South Korea Moon Jae In. Following this, the group is said to be attending the United Nations General Assembly that will be taking place in September this year.

