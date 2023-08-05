BTS’ popular Korean track Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey) strikes gold through BPI certification

On August 5, BRIT Awards confirmed that BTS’ Boy With Luv (featuring Halsey) received gold certification from British Phonographic Industry, which are given to artists who sell over 400,000 units in the UK while 100,000 units are given silver certifications. BTS becomes the first K-pop artist to receive this certification for a Korean song, showing their power as a global group!

BTS’ SUGA’s D-DAY THE FINAL Day 1:

While other members are busy with creating music or traveling, SUGA is concluding his first solo tour in Seoul, South Korea. This is the place to enliven the finish of the D-DAY visit that has been happening since last April. Since June, SUGA performed before 290,000 fans through 25 shows in 10 cities through D-DAY. This reprise show, which was ready in the midst of the mistake of the two fans and SUGA, sold out at the same time when the tickets were available to be purchased. Specifically, SUGA, who entered the arena before with the members from BTS, had the option to come back as a solo artist. He performed with Jungkook, who made a surprise appearance and also brought other artists that are known to work with BTS all the time. The Twitter timeline was in mayhem with clips of the concert as they gushed over SUGA’s look and form. His soulful singing and raspy raps got the ARMYs dancing along!

BTS’ Jimin’s activities:

As per Charts Data, Jimin's Like Crazy sold 254,000 copies, positioning third in the single largest pure sales in the US since the past decade, following Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero and BTS' Dynamite. This is a record that has not been broken up until this point, and it is an astounding accomplishment accomplished exclusively with Jimin's melodic capacity and support from fans all over the world, without any large promotions. Additionally, as indicated by Billboard's most recent chart dated August 5, Like Crazy positioned No. 3, the most elevated K-pop positioning this week, on the Global Digital Song Sales, which has topped multiple times, the most in the last 10 years, among Korean solo songs. He achieved the extraordinary accomplishment of charting for 14 weeks, the longest for a Korean soloist.

