BTS’ popular tracks ‘Yet To Come’ & ‘Run BTS’ appear on Billboard’s Hot 100 and Global Excl. U.S. Top 10

On June 21, BTS’ top tracks ‘Yet To Come’ and ‘Run BTS’ appears on Billboard’s Hot 100 at #13 and #73 respectively. ‘For Youth’ comes up at #110 and ‘Born Singer’ comes at #121. ‘Yet To Come’ and ‘Run BTS’ also topped the Global Excl. U.S. Top 10 #1 and #8 respectively.

According to Oricon, 'Proof' ranked 5th in the history of 'foreign artist's first week album sales'. BTS, which already had the records of 2nd and 4th in this category, ranked 3 albums in the Top 5. In addition, BTS took the first place in the 'Weekly Album Ranking' with 10 albums including 'Proof', breaking the 'highest number of albums in history' by foreign artists.

Previously, 'Proof' also ranked first in Oricon's 'Daily Album Ranking' (as of June 13) and 'Weekly Digital Album Ranking' (as of June 20). This is the ninth record for BTS's Oricon 'Weekly Digital Album Ranking'. Not only this, 'Proof' swept the top spot on UK’s latest 'Album Chart' in the official charts of several countries, including Germany, Belgium, Australia, the Netherlands, Finland, New Zealand, and Switzerland. It ranked 2nd on the French and Italian official charts 'Album Chart' and 8th on the UK official chart 'Album Chart'.

Previously, US Billboard announced through a preview article before the official ranking announcement that the new album 'Proof' released by BTS on the 10th took first place on the 'Billboard 200'. This is the sixth time BTS's 'Billboard 200' has been number one. BTS' new album 'Proof' is an anthology-type album covering the past 9 years of activities and consists of a total of 3 CDs.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, GOT7’s Yugyeom, SKZ’s Bang Chan & more: Vote for your favourite ‘97 liner

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the achievement? Let us know in the comments below.