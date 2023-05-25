BTS Present Everywhere to turn Seoul purple in celebration of group's 10th debut anniversary; Details inside

Get ready ARMYs, the biggest celebration of the decade is about to unfold as BTS announces their highly anticipated 10th-anniversary celebration. From June 12 to June 25, the vibrant city of Seoul will be bathed in a mesmerizing shade of purple, honoring the phenomenal journey of these global superstars. The event is in collaboration with the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the boy band's agency BIGHIT MUSIC announced on May 24.

A decade of unprecedented success: BTS' remarkable journey

BTS, the sensational South Korean boy band, has captured the hearts of millions worldwide with their exceptional talent, captivating music, and meaningful messages. Over the past ten years, they have broken countless records, shattered barriers, and become a symbol of inspiration for their dedicated fanbase, ARMY. With their innovative music, powerful performances, and genuine connection with their fans, BTS has redefined the K-pop industry and achieved unprecedented global success.

BTS' 10th anniversary celebration: A grand spectacle in Seoul

To mark their milestone achievement, BTS has planned an extraordinary 10th-anniversary celebration that will transform Seoul into a purple wonderland. During the period from June 12 to 25, prominent landmarks including Sebitseom (the three glowing islands), Namsan Seoul Tower, City Hall, DDP, and the World Cup Bridge will be illuminated in BTS' iconic color, purple. These locations will serve as the backdrop for a range of exciting activities. On June 17, the main event will be held at Yeouido Hangang Park, inviting both the general public and the dedicated BTS fandom, ARMY, to join in the festivities and celebrate together.

The official announcement of the annual festival took place on May 24 through a captivating teaser video featuring a majestic purple sky and the slogan "BTS Presents Everywhere." This slogan carries a dual meaning, expressing that "BTS' presents are everywhere" and emphasizing that "BTS is present everywhere."

A global phenomenon: BTS' impact on the music industry

BTS' influence transcends borders, languages, and cultures. With their powerful music and meaningful lyrics, they have created a connection with fans around the world, spreading messages of love, acceptance, and self-empowerment. Their immense popularity has not only revolutionized the K-pop industry but also shattered numerous records on global music charts. BTS's artistry and dedication have earned them recognition as one of the most influential and iconic groups in the history of music.

As BTS' 10th-anniversary approaches, it's impossible not to marvel at their numerous milestones and achievements. From record-breaking albums and sold-out world tours to historic collaborations and philanthropic endeavors, BTS has consistently pushed boundaries and redefined what it means to be a global music sensation. Their impact extends beyond the music industry, making them cultural icons and role models for millions of fans worldwide.

