BTS to present World Premiere performance of ‘Butter’ with ‘friend’ Megan Thee Stallion at 2021 AMAs

So long mate! The BTS ARMY will be able to watch a live performance of BTS after almost 2 years and we couldn’t be more excited. The American Music Awards revealed a part of the lineup for this year’s awards night and none other than BTS were announced as one of the performers.

Making the revelation on their own Twitter, the boy group shared an exciting 15 second teaser compilation of their ‘Butter’ music video merged with Megan Thee Stallion’s clips making for the perfect peek into what the fans can expect from the world premiere performance. The caption highlighted their close relations with the American rapper who has featured on a remix version of the song, calling her a ‘friend’ and showing their anticipation for the stage. Megan Thee Stallion extended her own excitement by retweeting it.

The in-person performance will precede the boys’ 4 day long concert, another first in 2 years as BTS returns to Los Angeles, USA for ‘PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE- LA’ scheduled for November 27-28 and December 1-2.

The group has been nominated for the first time in the Artist Of The Year category at the American Music Awards 2021 which is considered one of the most awaited awards of the night. And though the talent and influence of BTS need no validation, the award holds the place of a milestone in an artist’s career, especially for a non-American act that has broken all language and border shackles that stood before it.

