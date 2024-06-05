BTS’ producer EL CAPITXN to oversee and manage talent at new agency Vendors Production; Report

EL CAPITXN, the famed producer of BTS a while ago launched his own agency Vendors Production. It has been reported that the BTS producer will now be shifting his focus more towards his agency.

He would oversee album production and also manage new talent at his agency. He will be focused on enhancing the capabilities of promising writers and musicians in a healthy environment.

EL CAPITXN according to various Korean media outlet reports will be officially working closely at his founded agency Vendors Production. The agency is mostly focused on composers but he will supervise album production and also nurture rising talent who are neglected in the competitive global reach of K-pop.

Meanwhile, Vendors production founded by the BTS’ SUGA’s friend has been active since 2018. But EL CAPITXN will only begin being hands-on in its management now. The agency has been part of big album productions in the scene of K-pop like Sunmi’s Noir and multiple contributions on That That (ft. and prod. by SUGA).

Vendors Production also composed and arranged for MAMAMOO’s Wheein’s Aphrodite. Recently they also composed and arranged the popular K-drama Lovely Runner’s OST Part 1 and tripleS’ latest album ASSEMBLE 24.

The agency will reportedly work with Kanverse to manage the talent, the agency is home to Paul Kim and Choi Daniel.

Know more about EL CAPITXN

EL CAPITXN, birth name Jang Yi Jeong is a famous songwriter and producer who is known for his well-known work with the world-renowned K-pop boy band BTS. He is also a close friend of BTS’ SUGA.

He is known for creating big hits like Ddaeng, Take Two, Daechwita, and Interlude: Shadow among others. EL CAPITXN has worked with the biggest names in the K-pop music scene like TXT, Epik High, IU, ZEROBASEONE, NCT U, and ENHYPEN.

He also worked on composing and writing for the virtual K-pop boy group PLAVE on songs Wait For You, Way 4 Love and From.

In other news, EL CAPITXN will be appearing as a DJ at the Ultra Music Festival on June 9 marking his first time playing on the stage under his pseudonym.

