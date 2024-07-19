BTS’ producer Pdogg reveals how Jimin worked on 2nd solo album MUSE’s production immediately after FACE recording

On July 19, 2024, BTS member and talented vocalist Jimin released his second solo album, MUSE, following in the footsteps of his first solo album, FACE.

On the same day, a South Korean media outlet published a brief interview with Pdogg, the main producer of Jimin's solo albums. Pdogg expressed his appreciation for Jimin's hard work, noting it has led to noticeable growth in his musical journey.

Pdogg appreciates BTS’ Jimin’s hard work

According to an interview released by STAR NEWS, producer Pdogg praised BTS' Jimin for his admirable work ethic. Pdogg mentioned that immediately after completing his debut album FACE, they began working on MUSE, showcasing Jimin's dedication despite his upcoming military enlistment. Pdogg expressed gratitude for Jimin's hard work, emphasizing how it has significantly contributed to his musical growth journey.

For the uninitiated, Pdogg, whose real name is Kang Hyo-won, is a South Korean record producer and songwriter affiliated with Big Hit Music. He has collaborated closely with both BTS as a group and solo members for their projects.

Pdogg also shared fascinating insights about creating the title track Who. He mentioned collaborating on the song with Grammy-nominated songwriter John Belian in New York, who has previously worked with artists like Justin Bieber and Lizzo. During the creative process, Jimin personally explained the theme he wanted to convey, which initially made him feel a bit shy.

Advertisement

Pdogg also recounted a memorable moment when he unexpectedly encountered talk show host Jimmy Fallon at a nearby studio and played the newly finished song for him. The collaboration with John Belian in New York left a lasting impression on him, particularly recalling Jimin's personal involvement in shaping the song's story.

More about Jimin’s MUSE

Pdogg also emphasized the importance of paying attention to the track order on the album, as it reflects a deliberate flow of emotions that enhances the overall listening experience. He said he tried to incorporate all the excitement he had for the album right into the songs. He highlighted the significance of capturing Jimin's emotions in the music, noting that working in Los Angeles infused a positive energy into the songs, influenced by the city's vibrant vibe.

Moreover, Pdogg shared that the album drew inspiration from conceptual works like the legendary Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, indicating a thematic depth and artistic ambition in Jimin's solo project. He even took to his Instagram to celebrate Jimin’s album release.

Advertisement

Directed by Yong Seok Choi, the music video for Who, spanning three minutes and 28 seconds, showcases Jimin's elegant dance moves set against a backdrop of neon-lit streetlights and roadside shops. The track itself features a pop-rock rhythm infused with a nostalgic 90s vibe. Watch the track here-

Jimin's album MUSE comprises seven tracks: Rebirth, Interlude, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO), Slow Dance, Be Mine, WHO, and Closer Than This. Building on the themes explored in his debut solo album FACE, where he delved into his true identity, MUSE continues to chronicle Jimin's personal journey as he seeks the origins of his inspiration.

ALSO READ: ‘Taehyung cameo?’ Top 4 details you may have missed in BTS’ Jimin’s music video Who from second solo album MUSE