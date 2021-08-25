BTS to promote K Food globally with their latest ‘TinyTAN Gim’ collaboration BTS to promote K Food globally

On August 25 KST, Star Fox Family announced that they have recently signed a licensing contract with BTS’ agency HYBE Labels and BTS’ animated characters TinyTAN for the brand’s dried seaweed snack (gim). The brand will launch the ‘TinyTAN’ version of the Korean snack in the month of September.

The gim will have eight different flavours, ‘Original’, ‘Kimchi’, ‘Wasabi’, ‘Fire Chicken’, ‘Mala’, ‘Bulgogi’, ‘Cheese’ and ‘Butter-Garlic’. The packaging for the same will also have two different versions, ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Magic Door’. According to the CEO of the brand that has been in business for over forty years now, the project aims to bring together ‘gim’ and ‘TinyTAN’, two things that are immensely popular all across the globe.

‘TinyTAN’ are BTS’ animated characters that were launched by BIG HIT MUSIC back in 2019 as a part of their exclusive merch ‘BTS POP UP: HOUSE OF BTS. The characters have also been featured in multiple animated videos uploaded by BTS’ official YouTube channel ‘BANGTANTV’ including animated versions of ‘Dynamite’, ‘Mic Drop’, ‘We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal’ etc.

BTS have time and again collaborated with various brands and changed their fortune for good. Recently, the septet became the global ambassadors for one of the biggest luxury goods companies ‘Louis Vuitton’. The group also collaborated with one of the largest fast-food chains in the world to launch a limited edition ‘BTS Meal’ which became a successful project and became widely popular among masses all across the world.

It will be interesting to see how the new collaboration of the members’ animated alter egos and Korean seaweed snacks will work out.

