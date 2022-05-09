BTS’ Proof: Anthology album’s Tracklist Part 1 unveiled; ‘Born Singer’, ‘Spring Day’, ‘Yet to Come’ & more

At 8:30 pm on May 8, BTS released the tracklist for CD 1 of the group’s upcoming anthology album, ‘Proof’. Scheduled for release on June 10, 2022, ‘Proof’ is all set to contain three all-new tracks, including the lead single ‘Yet to Come’. In addition to these three tracks, ‘Proof’ will contain the group’s past hits that “reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future of BTS,” according to a statement by BIGHIT MUSIC.

As the anthology album is set to consist of 3 CDs, fans were awaiting the release of the tracklists with bated breaths, and the first part is finally here! The tracklist reveals that CD 1 of ‘Proof’ will contain a whopping total of 19 tracks, that include 17 of BTS’ previous title tracks and singles. The remaining two songs make up track 1 and track 19 on the CD.

Track 1, ‘Born Singer’ — first released by BTS in 2013 — is an adapted version of American rapper J.Cole’s ‘Born Sinner’. Meanwhile Track 19, ‘Yet to Come’, is the lead single for ‘Proof’ and is one of the three new tracks that will be appearing in the anthology album.

Check out the complete tracklist for CD 1, below:

With part 2 and part 3 of the tracklist scheduled to be unveiled on May 9 and May 10 (at 8:30 pm IST on both days) respectively, fans are eagerly anticipating which other tracks from BTS’ extensive discography will be included in ‘Proof’.

Which tracks are you hoping are included in CD 2 and CD 3? Share with us below as you stay tuned for more updates!

