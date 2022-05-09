BTS Proof: ‘Euphoria’, ‘Friends’, ‘BTS Cypher PT.3’ to be included in Tracklist Part 2? Find Out

On May 9, BTS unveiled the second part of the tracklist for the upcoming anthology album ‘Proof’. With tracks like ‘Intro: Persona’, ‘Stay’, ‘Moon’, ‘Euphoria’, ‘Dimple’, ‘Filter’ and more that made the cut and ‘Run BTS’ seems to be the first track included in the album. With some of the best songs in the album already, we cannot wait to see the third and final tracklist!

Previously, BIGHIT MUSIC revealed the Tracklist Part 1 for ‘Proof’. It’s the proof (for the lack of a better pun) that BTS is taking us down the memory lane by also including the loved unreleased track ‘Born Singer’. Excluding 'Born Singer', the title tracks of BTS' previous albums are all in chronological order.

Songs like 'No More Dream', 'NO', 'Boy In Luv', 'Danger', 'I NEED U', 'RUN', 'FIRE', 'Blood Sweat & Tears', 'Spring Day', 'DNA', 'FAKE LOVE', 'IDOL', 'Boy With Luv, Feat. Halsey', 'ON', 'Dynamite', 'Life Goes On' and 'Butter’ were included and ‘Yet To Come’, right at the end, which is the lead single.

In other news, it has been confirmed that BTS will not participate in the 'Billboard Music Awards 2022' that will be held in Las Vegas, USA on May 15th. While BIGHIT MUSIC did not confirm the reason behind the absence but it seems as BTS is currently concentrating on their comeback, which has been set for June 10.

Due to the success of 'Butter' and ‘Permission to Dance’, at this year's awards ceremony, BTS has earned nominations in Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Billboard Global Artist/ Excl. US, Top Selling Song, Top Billboard Global Song/Excl. US and Top Rock Song for ‘My Universe’.

BTS formed a relationship with the Billboard Music Awards when they won the Top Social Artist in 2017. Afterwards, they won the Top Duo/Group award at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and the Top Social Artist award at the 2020 Billboard Awards. At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards they won Top Selling Song, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Duo/Group, and Top Social Artist, achieving a splendid feat.

