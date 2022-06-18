BTS’ Proof: Group sets new record with anthology album; Find out

On June 10, boy group BTS dropped their highly anticipated anthology album ‘Proof’, along with a moving music video for its lead single, ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’. In just a week since its release, the album has already racked up staggering records. Hanteo Chart, which counts album sales in South Korea, has reported that BTS sold a massive total of 2,752,496 copies of ‘Proof’ in just the first week of its release (between June 10 to June 16).

With this, ‘Proof’ achieves the highest first-week sales marked by any album released in 2022. Further, ‘Proof’ has also achieved the second-highest first-week sales achieved by any album in Hanteo’s history, behind only BTS’ own album ‘MAP OF THE SOUL: 7’, released in 2020, which recorded 3,378,633 copies in first-week sales.

Keeping in mind that the standard version of ‘Proof’ comes with a much higher price tag than ‘MAP OF THE SOUL: 7’, as it includes a total of three CDs, this makes it an even more impressive record. With ‘Proof’ setting this new record, the top four albums with the highest first-week sales in Hanteo Chart’s history are all BTS releases: ‘MAP OF THE SOUL: 7’, ‘Proof’, ‘BE’ (2,274,882 copies), and ‘MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA’ (2,130,480 copies).

Previously, ‘Proof’ had also become only the second album in Hanteo’s history to record 2 million sales in under a day since its release, joining the group’s own ‘MAP OF THE SOUL: 7’.

The anthology album contains over 40 tracks, spanning 3 CDs. While CD1 contains ‘Yet To Come’ and ‘Born Singer’, and the group’s title tracks released previously, CD2 includes solo tracks and unit songs, along with a new song, ‘Run BTS’. Finally, CD3 includes a new song ‘For Youth’, and unreleased songs and demos.

