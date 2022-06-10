BTS’ Proof: Group shares thoughts ahead of anthology album’s release

A mere few hours ahead of the release of their highly-anticipated album ‘Proof’, BTS’ members have shared their thoughts on the same through their agency. Dropping at 9:30 am IST on June 10, ‘Proof’ is an anthology album which will tell BTS’ story, recounting their journey to the present moment through their past hits and three new songs.

Leader RM shared, “When we release a new song for the first time, I always get nervous. I hope many people like it.” RM continued, “‘Proof’ is a special album that wraps up Chapter 1 of BTS’ story as we look towards our ninth debut anniversary. As the focus of the album is our message for our fans who have been together with us for the past nine years, we put the most effort into our lyrics.”

BTS’ oldest hyung Jin commented, “As ‘Proof’ is an album that captures BTS’ history, it brings back different memories from the past nine years. I too, will be listening to it often.” He continued, “Because there are new songs and unreleased songs on the album, fans will be able to enjoy listening to it as well.”

SUGA said, “As it’s an album that encapsulates BTS’ history, we paid careful attention to how the songs were organised on the album. If you listen to the album in order starting from the first track, there’ll be a certain fun in listening to it.” He continued, “It’s an honour to be able to capture our journey of the past nine years in this new album ‘Proof.’ I hope that those listening to the album will follow and walk along with our footprints one more time.”

Sharing his anticipation for the release, J-Hope commented, “As it’s our first time releasing an album in a long time, I’m excited and overjoyed. I want to enjoy [the album] together with our fans as quickly as possible.” J-Hope continued, “‘Proof’ is an album that summarises the life story of BTS and ARMY, and it’s even more special because it captures our memories and time together. Since it contains BTS’ soul, I hope you’ll give it lots of love.”

Jimin, meanwhile, shared “Since it’s been a while since we’ve released a new album, I feel happy and a bit strange at the same time.” He continued, talking about what makes ‘Proof’ special, saying “It’s a particularly special album because it contains our past title tracks as well as unreleased songs. I felt that it was all the more special because it allowed me to look at the other members’ emotions as well as my own, as we were able to talk about them together.”

V shared, “As it is an album that contains our nine-year journey, I sincerely hope that it will become a precious gift for our fans who have always supported us and have made history for us.”

Finally, BTS’ youngest member Jungkook shared about ‘Proof’, “It feels like we’ve been writing a really thick book and are now finishing it up.” He added, “Just like we’ve always done with our albums up until now, we paid attention to all aspects while working on it,” and, “It’s an album that shows BTS’ story up until now, as well as our current feelings, well.”

BTS’ ‘Proof’ and the music video for its lead single ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ drop on June 10, at 9:30 am IST!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Where is BTS heading for BTS BON VOYAGE Season 5? V & SUGA have recommendations while RM seems to be out