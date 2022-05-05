BTS’ Proof: Here’s all we know about the anthology album feat RM’s ‘hint’ & more

A few minutes prior to 8:30 pm IST on May 4, (midnight KST, May 5), a notification for a live stream popped up on BTS’ official YouTube channel BANGTANTV, and with one glance we all knew what was coming. This was an instant flashback to BTS’ previous similar live stream, where we watched a slab of butter melting slowly for an hour, to reveal the logo of the song that we now know and love to be the GRAMMY-nominated hit, ‘Butter’.

And sure enough, the live stream titled ‘0612091102120820…. 0610’ — BTS’ past comeback dates for ‘2 COOL 4 SKOOL’, ‘O!RUL8,2?’, ‘Skool Luv Affair’ and ‘Dark & Wild’, along with the date of the upcoming release — revealed a clip comprising the logos and title tracks of BTS’ past releases, all the way from their debut album.

The 5 minutes and 21 seconds long clip finally segued from ‘Permission To Dance’, to a logo revealing the album name to be ‘Proof’, followed by audio of BTS saying “We Are Bulletproof”. Notably, the logo for ‘Proof’ features a special connection between the group and their fans, as it shows BTS’ official logo transforming into ARMY’s official logo.

This brings us back to what we now know to be RM’s “hint” during BTS’ concert in Los Angeles in November 2021. At the time, RM said, “So, we were the bullet and you guys were our proof. So, we’re now truly bulletproof.”

‘Proof’ is all set to be an anthology album, as explained in an announcement by BIGHIT MUSIC. The album will contain three CDs, including different tracks that “reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future of BTS.” Additionally, it will include three brand new tracks. As June 13, 2022 marks 9 years since BTS’ debut, ‘Proof’ will come about as a way to represent the group’s history and offer a way to relive it, as they open a new chapter in their careers.

Further, the album is available to pre-order from 7:30 am IST on May 5, until June 9. ‘Proof’ is offered in two different versions, ‘Standard’ and ‘Compact’, each containing 3 CDs. BTS’ upcoming anthology album releases on June 10, 2022.

Which songs from BTS’ extensive discography do you hope are included in ‘Proof’? Share with us below!

