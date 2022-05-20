BTS’ Proof of Inspiration: RM reveals his picks for ‘Proof’ in new introspective clip; Find out

As BTS’ vocal line members had been sharing their ‘Proof of Inspiration’ for the last four days, the group’s fans had increasingly been getting more and more emotional with every subsequent clip. With BTS’ rap line gearing up to drop their clips in the remaining for days of the week, it’s safe to say that everyone was busy preparing themselves emotionally.

And sure enough, with Day 5 of ‘Proof of Inspiration’, came RM’s clip, and the waterworks began. RM’s picks for the group’s upcoming anthology album ‘Proof’ have been revealed to be his solo song ‘Intro : Persona’, and the unit song, ‘Stay’ (with RM, Jin, and Jungkook).

In true RM fashion, the clip is introspective, thoughtful, and sweet, as BTS’ leader looks back on the times gone by. Watch RM’s ‘Proof of Inspiration’, below:

Previously, the vocal line members’ song choices for ‘Proof’ were revealed. V’s picks were his solo song ‘Singularity’ and the vocal-line (Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook) song ‘Zero O’Clock’. The next day Jin’s choices were revealed to be his solo song ‘Moon’ from the group’s 2020 album ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’, along with the unit song ‘Jamais Vu’ (Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook) from the same album. Following this, Jimin’s choices turned out to be his solo song ‘Filter’, as well as his duet with V, ‘Friends’. And finally, most recently, Jungkook’s song choices were revealed to be his solo song ‘Euphoria’ as well as the vocal line song ‘Dimple’.

Looking at the order so far, it is expected that the next clip to be revealed will be SUGA on May 21, and J-Hope on May 22. If it indeed turns out to be so, this will be the reverse of the order that BTS’ members’ debut teasers were first revealed.

Stay tuned for the next ‘Proof of Inspiration’ clip, dropping tomorrow (May 21) at 8:30 pm IST! Which songs do you think SUGA and J-Hope would have picked? Let us know in the comments below!

