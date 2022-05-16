BTS’ Proof of Inspiration: V ruminates about two sides of himself in new clip for upcoming anthology album

On May 4 at 8:30 pm IST, a live stream through BTS’ official YouTube channel BANGTANTV announced the group’s long-awaited comeback with ‘Proof’. BIGHIT MUSIC accompanied this with an announcement stating that ‘Proof’ will be an anthology album, containing three CDs, and including different tracks that “reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future of BTS.”

The promotion schedule for ‘Proof’ also revealed that the group will be releasing something known as ‘Proof of Inspiration’, across seven consecutive days at 8:30 pm IST. Beginning today, May 16, it is officially Day 1 for ‘Proof of Inspiration’, and the mystery has finally been solved!

In the first video released today, BTS’ V spoke about his ‘Proof of Inspiration’, ruminating about his struggle with wondering if he had to choose between the person Kim Taehyung (his birth name), or the artist, V. He goes on to share about how he’s been able to accept both sides of himself, but also keep them separate.

Watch the full clip to learn more about V’s ‘Proof of Inspiration’, below:

Through ‘Proof of Inspiration’, it appears that each member will be sharing what inspired them to select particular songs to be included in ‘Proof’, and also opening up about their inner thoughts with ARMYs. Going by the promotion schedule, we can expect six more ‘Proof of Inspiration’ related releases at 8:30 pm IST from May 17 through May 22.

Stay tuned for the next ‘Proof of Inspiration’ related release, dropping at 8:30 pm IST on May 17! Meanwhile, BTS’ upcoming anthology album ‘Proof’ drops on June 10 at 9:30 am IST, along with a music video for the lead single, ‘Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’.

