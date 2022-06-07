BTS’ Proof Live special guest: ARMY, Snoop Dogg, Charlie Puth, H.E.R. & more; Who do you think it will be?

On June 6, BTS unveiled the secret behind the mysterious ‘???’ marked in their schedule previously released for their upcoming anthology album ‘Proof’. At 8:30 pm IST, the group dropped a ‘Proof Live Official Poster’, announcing the live scheduled for June 13, at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST).

The live will be broadcast through BTS’ official YouTube channel, BANGTAN TV. But what immediately drew everyone’s attention, was the tiny font reading “With Special Guest”. The mystery behind the ‘???’ had been unveiled, but left more questions answered in its wake.

Since then, the internet has been trying to guess who the special guest could be. With the live scheduled for BTS’ 9th debut anniversary date, the possibilities are endless as to who will be joining the group. From Charlie Puth, to Snoop Dogg, Chris Martin, H.E.R., Silk Sonic, Epik High, Tiger JK and more, there are many names floating around as fans try to guess the identity of the “special guest”. And of course, not to forget the possibility that the special guest could very well be BTS’ beloved fans, ARMY!

Who do you think the special guest will be? Take part in our poll and share with us!

