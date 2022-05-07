BTS’ Proof: The Most Beautiful Moment is Yet to Come; Hints, schedule breakdown & more

After announcing the title of the group’s upcoming album through an exciting YouTube live stream on May 4 at 8:30 pm IST, BTS have now revealed the schedule teaser as well as the name of the title track via a lead single poster for ‘Proof’! Titled ‘Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’, the lead single is an obvious nod to BTS’ ‘HYYH trilogy’.

For the unversed, ‘HYYH’ is an acronym for ‘화양연화 (Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa)’, translating to ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life’. This era in BTS’ discography is at the core of their intricate storylines weaving through the group’s music video, part of the BU (Bangtan Universe). The trilogy contains three albums: ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.1’ (2015), ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.2’ (2015), and ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever’ (2016).

Incidentally, ‘Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ being revealed at midnight KST on May 7 (8:30 pm IST on May 6), might carry a deeper meaning. 6 years ago on this date, BTS’ concert tour titled '2016 BTS LIVE "The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage: Epilogue"' began, which was supposed to be the official end of this era in the group’s discography.

Fast forward to 2022, and BTS have upheld their promise from when they said ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: 2015.04.29 ~ FOREVER’.

Further, it seems as if RM’s hint at the group’s concert about ‘Proof’ wasn’t all he gave away! Along with posting throwback pictures, BTS’ leader recently took to his Instagram, captioning a post with the word “serenity”. Upon the release of the cover for ‘Yet to Come’, ARMYs found out that the ‘Colour of the Year’ for 2016 (i.e. the official end of the HYYH era) was actually ‘Pantone Serenity’ along with ‘Rose Quartz’, which happen to be the colours of the album covers for ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life’ Pt. 1 and Pt. 2. Check out ARMYs finding out the hints, below:

Meanwhile, the released schedule reveals further exciting things in store!

Starting off with the tracklist being revealed between 8:30 pm IST on May 8 to 8:30 pm IST on May 10, we will also receive something called ‘Proof of Inspiration’, two concept photos versions titled ‘Proof’ and ‘Door’, and music video teasers for ‘Yet to Come’. Intriguingly, 8:30 pm IST on June 6 and 8:30 pm IST on June 12 (midnight KST on June 13 - the date of BTS’ 9th debut anniversary) only have the word ‘Proof’ written, in a way that suggests that there is something hidden underneath, and we can barely wait to find out what!

Stay tuned for more updates about BTS’ ‘Proof’, releasing on June 10 at 9:30 am IST!

