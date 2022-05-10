BTS Proof: Tracklist Part 3 unveiled; Demos of ‘Young Forever’, ‘I NEED U’, ‘Spring Day’ and more included?

On May 10, BIGHIT MUSIC released Tracklist Part 3 for the awaited anthology album ‘Proof’. It seems as though demos of well-loved songs like ‘Spring Day’, ‘Jump’, ‘DNA’ and more. Jungkook’s solo track ‘Still With You’ acapella version is going to be a part of the album and we are ready for it! ‘For Youth’ will be part of the digital version.

Previously, BTS attracted the attention of fans around the world by posting an image listing the songs on the second CD of 'Proof' on the official social media handles on May 9th. While the first CD of 'Proof', which was released earlier, covered all the title songs of all BTS albums, the second CD consists of solo songs and unit songs that contain the different colors, charms, and sincere stories of the seven members.

The second CD of 'Proof' includes the new song 'Run BTS' and other songs like 'Intro: Persona', 'Stay', 'Moon', 'Jamais Vu', 'Trivia: Seesaw', 'BTS Cypher PT.3: KILLER', 'Outro: Ego', 'Her' , 'Filter', 'Friend', 'Singularity', 'Zero O'Clock', 'Euphoria', 'Dimple', etc.

If the first CD is 'The Chronicle of BTS', the second CD is composed to understand why BTS, who have been running together for 9 years, respecting each other's tastes and colors shines. In particular, the songs on the second CD were selected by the seven members themselves.

BTS will release an anthology album 'Proof' on June 10th, which will show the 9 years of history since BTS' debut. This album, which consists of a total of three CDs, is filled with songs containing the members' thoughts about the past, present and future of BTS.

