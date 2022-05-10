BTS’ Proof: Which tracks do you hope to see included in CD3 of the anthology album?

All set to release on June 10, tracklists for two CDs out of the total three included in BTS’ upcoming anthology album have been revealed. CD 1 includes title tracks like 'No More Dream', 'NO', 'Boy In Luv', 'Danger', 'I NEED U', 'RUN', 'FIRE', 'Blood Sweat & Tears', 'Spring Day', 'DNA', 'FAKE LOVE', 'IDOL', 'Boy With Luv Feat. Halsey', 'ON', 'Dynamite', 'Life Goes On' and 'Butter, alongside ‘Born Singer’ and the upcoming lead single for ‘Proof’, ‘Yet to Come’.

Meanwhile, the tracklist for CD2, revealed at 8:30 pm IST on May 9, includes a total of 15 songs: ‘Intro : Persona’, ‘Stay’, ‘Moon’, ‘Trivia : Seesaw’, ‘BTS Cypher PT.3 : KILLER’, ‘Outro : Ego’, ‘Her’, ‘Singularity’, ‘00:00 (Zero O’Clock)’, ‘Euphoria’, ‘Dimple’, as well as a new track ‘Run BTS’.

With the tracklist for CD3 of BTS’ Proof scheduled to be released tonight at 8:30 pm IST (May 10), which tracks from the group’s extensive discography are you hoping make it into the album? Participate in our poll and share your pick with us!

Take the poll, below:

