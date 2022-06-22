BTS prove their global status as they occupy all 15 places in Billboard’s World Digital Songs Sales Chart

On June 22, Billboard confirmed that BTS has taken over the entire chart and that just goes to show how popular the group really is. Billboard said, “For the third time in history, BTSt rules all 15 positions of this week's World Digital Song Sales chart. They also achieved the feat on Sept. 8, 2018 and March 7, 2020”.

The songs that were on the chart are ‘Yet to Come’, ‘Run BTS’, ‘For Youth’, ‘Born Singer’, ‘No More Dream’, ‘Run’, ‘N.O’, ‘I NEED U’, ‘Spring Day’, ‘Cypher Pt.3: Killer’ (featuring Supreme Boi), ‘Danger’, ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’, ‘Boy In Luv’, ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Filter’.

Previously, BTS took first place on several charts, including the 'Billboard Global (excluding the US)' chart. With the new album 'Proof', BTS took the first place on the Billboard main album chart 'Billboard 200', placing their sixth album at the top of the 'Billboard 200' chart. 'Proof''s title song 'Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)' was ranked 13th on the single chart 'Hot 100' and 'Run BTS' ranked 73rd, respectively, proving their reputation.

'Proof' topped the 'Top Album Sales', 'Top Current Album', 'Tastemaker Album', 'Billboard Canada Album', and 'World Album' charts. 'Yet to Come' was also listed on several Billboard charts. 'Billboard Global (except US)', 'Digital Song Sales', 'World Digital Song Sales'.

BTS showed off their popularity by charting not only new songs but also existing songs. 'LOVE YOURSELF Her'' released in September 2017 ranked 35th in 'Top Album Sales', and 'BE' released in November 2020 was 'Top Album Sales' ' It was ranked 64th. On the 'Rap Digital Song Sales' chart, 'NO' was ranked 6th and 'BTS Cypher, Pt.3: Killer' was ranked 7th.

