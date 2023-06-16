BTS’ purple power: Group estimated to have added 32.6 billion USD to South Korea’s economy in last 10 years

RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, under their collective name BTS have been around for a whole of 10 years now, and what a marvellous time it has been for the South Korean economy. The homeland of the seven global stars has undoubtedly benefitted in heaps thanks to their massive fandom and it seems that these numbers aim to further prove the point.

BTS’ economic impact

According to recent reports by Korean media, summarising data from the Hyundai Research Institute, BTS is said to have had an economic impact of about 41.86 trillion KRW or 32.6 billion USD since the group’s debut in 2013. For 10 years now, BTS has released multiple albums, singles, shelled out official merch, held events, conducted concerts, and more, all contributing towards their obvious and sometimes not-so obvious monetary wins. As the septet completes another number around the sun, this time marking a decade, these numbers are just an indication of their hard work and of course, the interest of their fans- the BTS ARMY.

More reports claim about 5 trillion KRW worth of spending as a result of the ‘BTS impact’ in South Korea, promoting Korean products all over the world. It is being said that at least 800,000 foreign tourists make their way to the Asian country every year thanks to BTS’ influence and the upcoming preparations for the group’s 10th anniversary celebrations fall right in line. The government as well as private businesses are seen taking full advantage of these, by releasing special stamps on one hand and holding BTS related sales on the other.

BTS’ 10th debut anniversary

The 2023 BTS FESTA is currently underway in Seoul and in fact, all of South Korea, as businesses participate in the celebrations for the team’s decade full of adventure. While events building up to the actual day- 13 June- have been in action for quite some time now, the biggest one awaits the fans at Yeouido Hangang Park on June 17 when in line with their BTS Presents Everywhere project, leader RM is expected to greet fans at a special location. Member Jungkook has been scheduled to narrate the fireworks show soon after, attracting possibly tens of thousands of locals as well as tourists to the space.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Angel Pt. 2 Out Now: BTS’ Jimin joins Charlie Puth, JVKE and Muni Long for Fast X OST release