BTS ranks atop Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings in May; Marks four years at No.1

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed boy group brand reputation rankings for the month of May! Using big data collected during the period of April 7 to May 7, the rankings have been determined by analysing multiple factors like consumer interest, coverage in media, the volume of communication and interaction, and community indices of various boy groups.

Making it their 48th consecutive month, boy group BTS (RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook) has topped the list, maintaining their position at number 1. With this, the group now marks four years straight of ranking at number 1, without any changes in their position. Reflecting a brand reputation index of 11,573,221 points, BTS’ keyword analysis reveals ‘In the SEOM’, ‘SUGA’ and ‘Jungkook’ as high-ranking phrases, while the group’s highest-ranking related terms include ‘record’, ‘long-running’, and ‘pre-book’. Meanwhile, BTS’ positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 88.71 percent positive reactions, an increase from last month (85.46 percent).

After rising to rank 2 last month, BIGBANG maintains their spot on the list as well, reflecting a brand reputation index of 5,004,703 points for the month of May. Boy group NCT rises from rank 5 in April to rank 3 this month, with a brand reputation index of 2,470,840 points. SEVENTEEN and MONSTA X round out the top 5 by ranking at number 4 and number 5, respectively.

Check out the Top 10 for May 2022, below:

BTS BIGBANG NCT SEVENTEEN MONSTA X EXO THE BOYZ TOMORROW X TOGETHER ASTRO Stray Kids

