BTS’ rapper J-Hope looks handsome as he takes to Instagram to debut new hairstyle; SEE photo

On April 8th, J-Hope posted a picture with a scissor-shaped emoticon on his social media handles. In the photo, J-Hope with his hair cut short draws attention. In the early morning of the same day, J-Hope hosted a live broadcast on Weverse with V and Jungkook, saying "I cut my hair.”

J-Hope:

J-Hope announced last month that he had completed the application for the cancellation of the postponement of his enlistment, and has been taking steps to fulfill his military service obligations. On the 1st, the agency BIGHIT MUSIC announced, "J-Hope plans to enlist as an active duty soldier in the army to fulfill his military service obligations." The timing of J-Hope's enlistment is not specifically known, but as he implied that he cut his hair prior to enlistment, it was assumed that his enlistment was imminent. This makes J-Hope the second member of BTS to serve in the military after his eldest member Jin, who enlisted for active duty in the army last December.

J-Hope’s activities:

On April 5, IPX (formerly Line Friends) released a video of the mystery dancing machine MANG, one of the characters BT21 created together with BTS, through BT21's official YouTube channel. Mang, which was created based on the design devised by J-Hope, confidently revealed his face that had been hidden under the pink heart nose mask for a long time. The cute appearance that contrasts with the intense dance performance that has been shown on various stages so far has attracted a lot of attention from BTS fans.

BTS’ achievements:

BTS took first place as a result of big data analysis in April 2023 of the boy group brand reputation announced by the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute on April 8. Second place was SEVENTEEN, and third place was EXO. The No. 1 BTS brand was analyzed with a brand reputation index of 9,446,687, with a participation index of 439,633, a media index of 3,150,042, a communication index of 2,483,535, and a community index of 3,373,477. Compared to the brand reputation index of 5,907,810 in March, it rose by 59.90%.

ALSO READ: Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In are completely in love in the newly released wedding pictures

Advertisement