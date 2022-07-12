BTS’ rappers RM and SUGA create new records with their KOMCA credits

On July 12, BTS’ RM and SUGA’s KOMCA credits increased after registering new songs, which created new records for them. RM now has 199 credits, making him the second and youngest most credited Korean artist after he registered ‘Proof’ demo tracks. SUGA, on the other hand, registered the song ‘Our Island’ from their game ‘BTS: In The Seom’, increasing the KOMCA credits to 147.

RM and SUGA are known to be the resident composers and lyricists of the group and have also produced songs for other artists. RM released his first solo mixtape, ‘RM’, in 2015. In 2018, he released his second mixtape, ‘Mono’, which peaked at number 26 on the US Billboard 200 and became the highest-charting album by a Korean soloist in chart history. He has also collaborated with artists such as Wale, Younha, Warren G, Gaeko, Krizz Kaliko, MFBTY, Fall Out Boy, Primary, and Lil Nas X.

In 2016, SUGA released his first solo mixtape, ‘Agust D’. In 2018, he re-released the mixtape for digital purchase and streaming. The reissue reached number three on Billboard's World Albums Chart. In 2020, he released his second solo mixtape, ‘D-2’. Commercially, the mixtape peaked at number 11 on the US Billboard 200, number seven on the UK Albums Chart, and number two on Australia's ARIA Album Chart. The KOMCA attributes over 100 songs to SUGA as a songwriter and producer, including Suran's ‘Wine’ which peaked at number two on the Gaon Music Chart and won best Soul/R&B track of the year at the 2017 Melon Music Awards.

KOMCA or Korean Music Copyright Association is a South Korean non-profit copyright collective for musical works, administering public performance and broadcasting rights, and mechanical recording and reproduction rights. Founded in 1964, it is the second collective rights management organization for musical works in Asia, after JASRAC in Japan. It is also one of the largest in Asia, with over 20,000 members.

