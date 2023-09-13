BTS reacts to Jungkook's Song of the Summer win at 2023 MTV VMAs for Seven: 'We LOVE...'

BTS' Jungkook's solo debut song Seven won at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards under the category of Song of the Summer. The song was nominated among many other singles from renowned artists. With this achievement, Jungkook became the first Korean soloist to win at the Video Music Awards. BTS' Jungkook made his solo debut in July 2020 with the song Seven.

BTS' Jungkook's Seven wins Song of the Summer at 2023 MTV VMAs

This year's VMAs saw a lot of firsts from the Korean music industry. One of them was BTS' Jungkook's win as the first Korean soloist. Seven marks the first official solo debut for the BTS member in the music industry. The song has been released in two different versions i.e. clean version and an explicit version. The explicit version is more fun if you know what you know. Seven was nominated in the Song of the Summer category along with Rush by Troye Sivan, Do It Like That by TXT and the Jonas Brothers, Cupid by FIFTY FIFTY, and more. In the end, it narrowed down to the joint single Do It Like That between TXT and the Jonas Brothers and Seven by BTS' Jungkook.

BTS reacts to Jungkook’s solo song win

When MTV VMAs announced the win through its X (formerly Twitter) handle, fans were quick to pour their love and support in congratulating the maknae (youngest member) of BTS for winning Song of the Summer for Seven. BTS after a long time in a while, took to their official X handle and reposted the VMAs tweet with a caption 'LOVE our ARMY seven days a week! Thank you so much! 💜' bringing back the memories of when they would reach out to the fans after every award show win by posting from their X account. Now, Seven takes the win home, all thanks to the love shown by fans.

