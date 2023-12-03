BTS receives appreciation in Michael Jackon's documentary Thriller 40; Watch

BTS was applauded and recognized on Thriller 40 which is a documentary on Michael Jackson. The K-pop group has influenced the global music scene with their talent and skills. The Butter singers will also be dropping their documentary BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star which delves deep into the group's ups and downs through their 10-year career. On November 21, it was announced that the eight-part series would be streaming on Disney+ starting in December.

BTS receives applause in Michael Jackson's documentary Thriller 40

On December 2, Thriller 40, which is a documentary based on Michael Jackson's life and work premiered on Paramount+. BTS received a special mention in the documentary. The critics mention how Michael Jackson has influenced the K-pop world. They said that they love BTS' work and compared Dynamite's choreography to the King of Pop's moves.

BTS' recent activities

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star will be streaming on Disney+ from December 20. The docuseries will look back on the past 10 years of their careers.

On November 29, it was reported that members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook would be enlisting in the military in December. Later, there were also reports stating that V would be enlisting in special forces and that Jimin and Jungkook would possibly receive basic training under assistant trainer Jin. Regarding such news, BIGHIT MUSIC stated that they could not confirm anything as of yet.

BIGHIT MUSIC had previously announced that BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook had initiated the process of mandatory military enlistment. Members Jin, J-Hope, and SUGA are currently fulfilling their military duties.

Jungkook later confirmed that he would be the next to enlist in the military. The member would be joining in December, and he announced the news in an emotional letter to fans.

Jungkook and Jimin returned from Japan to South Korea on November 26. They were seen filming through a camera at the airport, which hinted at the duo's upcoming collaborative project. On SUGA's show Suchwita, Jungkook revealed that he and Jimin had been shooting for a travel variety show.

