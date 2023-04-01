BTS reclaims top spot in March’s Star Brand Reputation Rankings; Son Heung Min, NewJeans and more follow

The Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute measured star brand participation index, media index, communication index, and community index through consumer behavior analysis of 202,942,304 star brand big data measured from February 28, 2023 to March 30, 2023. As a result of big data analysis in March 2023 of the star brand reputation announced on the 30th, it was analyzed in order of 1st place BTS, 2nd place Lim Young Woong and 3rd place Son Heung Min.

Star Brand Reputation Rankings:

The brand reputation index is an index created through brand big data analysis by finding that consumers' online habits have a great influence on brand consumption. Star brand reputation analysis can measure the relationship with consumers for star brands, positive and negative evaluations and more. The top 30 places in the star brand reputation ranking in March 2023 are:

BTS Lim Young Woong Son Heung Min NewJeans BLACKPINK Song Hye Kyo Yoo Jae Seok TWICE EXO IVE Lee Chan Won Kim Min Jae IU Baek Jong Won Lim Ji Yeon Song Joong Ki NCT Kim Hojoong SEVENTEEN Park Ji Hyun Lee Do Hyun Ryu Hyunjin H1-KEY Taeyeon Jeon Doyeon (G)I-DLE Yuna Kim Red Velvet Youngtak Park Sunghoon

The BTS brand, which ranked first in the star brand reputation ranking, was analyzed as a brand reputation index of 6,791,625, with a participation index of 590,470, a media index of 1,047,174, a communication index of 2,027,501, and a community index of 3,126,480. Compared to the brand reputation index of 6,087,045 in February, it rose by 11.58%.​ 3rd place, Son Heung-min brand was analyzed as brand reputation index 6,200,437 with participation index 1,207,724 media index 1,088,612 communication index 1,512,307 community index 2,391,794. Compared to the brand reputation index of 5,195,224 in February, it rose by 19.35%.​​

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ V in Jinny’s Kitchen tops the Most-searched keyword in Most Buzzworthy Non-Drama appearances for March