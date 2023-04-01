BTS reclaims top spot in March’s Star Brand Reputation Rankings; Son Heung Min, NewJeans and more follow

BTS tops Star Brand Reputation Rankings for March. Read ahead to know more.

BTS, Son Heung Min, NewJeans; Picture Courtesy: BIGHIT, NewJeans, Son Heung Min’s Instagram
BTS, Son Heung Min, NewJeans; Picture Courtesy: BIGHIT, NewJeans, Son Heung Min's Instagram

The Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute measured star brand participation index, media index, communication index, and community index through consumer behavior analysis of 202,942,304 star brand big data measured from February 28, 2023 to March 30, 2023. As a result of big data analysis in March 2023 of the star brand reputation announced on the 30th, it was analyzed in order of 1st place BTS, 2nd place Lim Young Woong and 3rd place Son Heung Min. 

Star Brand Reputation Rankings: 

The brand reputation index is an index created through brand big data analysis by finding that consumers' online habits have a great influence on brand consumption. Star brand reputation analysis can measure the relationship with consumers for star brands, positive and negative evaluations and more. The top 30 places in the star brand reputation ranking in March 2023 are:  

  1. BTS 
  2. Lim Young Woong 
  3. Son Heung Min 
  4. NewJeans 
  5. BLACKPINK 
  6. Song Hye Kyo 
  7. Yoo Jae Seok 
  8. TWICE 
  9. EXO 
  10. IVE 
  11. Lee Chan Won 
  12. Kim Min Jae 
  13. IU 
  14. Baek Jong Won 
  15. Lim Ji Yeon 
  16. Song Joong Ki 
  17. NCT 
  18. Kim Hojoong 
  19. SEVENTEEN 
  20. Park Ji Hyun
  21. Lee Do Hyun 
  22. Ryu Hyunjin 
  23. H1-KEY 
  24. Taeyeon 
  25. Jeon Doyeon 
  26. (G)I-DLE
  27. Yuna Kim 
  28. Red Velvet 
  29. Youngtak 
  30. Park Sunghoon

BTS; Picture Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS and Son Heung Min:

The BTS brand, which ranked first in the star brand reputation ranking, was analyzed as a brand reputation index of 6,791,625, with a participation index of 590,470, a media index of 1,047,174, a communication index of 2,027,501, and a community index of 3,126,480. Compared to the brand reputation index of 6,087,045 in February, it rose by 11.58%.​ 3rd place, Son Heung-min brand was analyzed as brand reputation index 6,200,437 with participation index 1,207,724 media index 1,088,612 communication index 1,512,307 community index 2,391,794. Compared to the brand reputation index of 5,195,224 in February, it rose by 19.35%.​​ 

