BTS records 400 million views for 'Permission to Dance' music video on YouTube

BTS’ latest music video has hit the 400 million mark on YouTube! The music video for ‘Permission to Dance’ was released on July 9 at 1 pm KST, and crossed 400 million views on December 20. The song, co-written by Ed Sheeran, had 1 million likes even before the music video premiered, and was the most-watched video on YouTube during its release week, with 152 million views in the first seven days. It took about 5 months and 10 days for the video to hit this milestone.

The ‘Permission to Dance’ music video shows the world moving forward in hope post-pandemic, and celebrates diversity and front-line workers. The song is all the more meaningful, as the choreography incorporates sign language for the words 'Joy', 'Dance', and 'Peace'.

BTS also partnered with YouTube to announce the 'Permission to Dance Challenge', inviting everyone to make 15-second Shorts while following the choreography. The challenge, which kicked off on July 23, was an effort to get everyone to come together and take part in shared joy. It received an enthusiastic response and also saw legendary musician Elton John’s participation after BTS’ leader, RM, posted himself doing the challenge on Twitter and tagged the singer.

With the inclusion of ‘Permission to Dance’, BTS now has 16 music videos that have crossed 400 million views, following ‘DNA’, ‘Dope’, ‘Fire’, ‘MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)’, ‘Fake Love’, ‘Blood Sweat and Tears’, ‘IDOL’, ‘Save Me’, ‘Boy With Luv’, ‘Not Today’, ‘Dynamite’, ‘Spring Day’, ‘Butter’, ‘ON (Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima’, and ‘Life Goes On’.

Watch the video for ‘Permission to Dance’ below:

