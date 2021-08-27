BTS, Red Velvet and TOMORROW X TOGETHER top Gaon Weekly Charts

K-pop fans, we have the weekly update for Gaon charts! Korea's Gaon Music Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of August 15 to August 21. For those uninitiated, The Gaon Music Chart tabulates the weekly popularity of songs or albums in South Korea in relation to other artists. It is produced by the Korea Music Content Association and sponsored by South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, to create a national chart for South Korea similar to the Billboard charts of the United States and the Oricon charts of Japan.

Except for THE BOYZ’s 'THRILL-ING,' the album chart for the week of August 15 to 21 features brand new entries in the top five! TXT’s 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE' took the top spot this week, with Red Velvet’s 'Queendom' coming in at the second spot. Once again, TXT’s 'Loser = Lover' debuted at the number 1 and number 2 spot. Somi’s 'DUMB DUMB' and SEVENTEEN’s 'Hospital Playlist 2' OST, 'Is It Still Beautiful,' both rose five places this week to round up the top five.

As for the socials chart, BTS and BLACKPINK reigned supreme, showing their immense star power yet again. BTS ranked number 1, BLACKPINK took the second spot and TWICE took the number 3 place.

Meanwhile, BTS drop a new 'Butter' remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion with an official visualizer. The new remix version carries Megan Thee's Stallion's signature sass and spunk, retaining BTS members' power vocals.

