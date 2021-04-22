BTS reference in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has ARMY reeling in laughter; Check some reactions below

ARMY are convinced that Thanos is part of the BTS ARMY! Read on to find out!

As a K-pop group, what is your big sign of success? Album sales, Money, Huge and Loyal fanbase, Awards or Your juniors looking up to you, yes all of this is supremely important, but what is most important - Finding a mention in Marvel projects! For those uninitiated thanks to BTS' immense popularity, many movies and shows from across the world casually make references to the super septet every now and then.

Recently, in an interview with Collider, Danny Ramirez who has become a fan-favourite amongst MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans as Joaquin Torres, Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) trusted ally in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, made the surprise revelation that a funny joke involving BTS' RM aka Kim Namjoon almost made it to Marvel's ongoing Disney+ series. He was asked if there is anything that didn't make the cut he confessed that they made a comment as to how they could be more like the boy band BTS and he said that he wished he could be like RM. He added that it was a fun little thing with a dance to it.

Of, course Danny's little revelation blew up on stan Twitter and ARMY were reeling with laughter and made funny jokes referencing how Thanos is actually part of the BTS ARMY! ARMY also made reference to a past interview that Jungkook is a big fan of Thanos and named him as his favourite Marvel character! ARMY joked that Thanos would never hurt Bangtan cos he bleeds purple! Thanos is the literal definition of Borahae and ARMY are ready to welcome Thanos in the fandom.

thanos is literally purple blooded, he would never snap the tannies — jo⁷ (@_SHAD0WS) April 21, 2021

imagine thanos snapping his fingers while jk’s filming a gcf and he literally gets the moment his hyungs got dusted caught on camera. — ً (@TELEAZE) April 21, 2021

thanos is literally purple. he’s a walking and talking borahae sign. none of the members were getting snapped away — jess⁷JJK 98/145 (@butjesswhy) April 21, 2021

but what makes us believe thanos isnt army? mf is purple i bet he streams on comeback days and all —⁷ (@minvalenttine) April 21, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS is preparing for a rumoured comeback in May. While Big Hit Music has confirmed TXT's comeback in May, there are no signs of confirmation on a BTS comeback. We hope we hear of BTS' comeback news soon.

