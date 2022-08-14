BTS reigns atop boy group brand reputation rankings in August; Top 10 inside

Boy group brand reputation rankings for this month have been revealed. Using big data collected during the period of July 13 to August 13, the rankings have been determined based on the analysis of factors like consumer participation, coverage in media, and more.

After marking their 50th consecutive month doing so in July, boy group BTS (RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook) has held on to the number one rank in the month of August, making it their 51st month. The septet’s brand reputation index of 7,989,686 (participation index: 869,265; media index: 2,518,629; communication index: 1,925,996; community index: 2,675,797) reflects an increase of 38.07 percent, as compared to the previous month.

BTS’ positivity-negativity analysis revealed 60.05 percent positive reactions. Meanwhile, the boy group’s keyword analysis reflected “J-Hope”, “Jimin” and “Jungkook” as high-ranking phrases, and “resume”, “appear” and “surpass” in the highest ranks in BTS’ related terms.

SEVENTEEN and NCT also maintain their ranks from the previous month, at number two and three, respectively. While SEVENTEEN reflects a brand reputation index of 4,611,799 (an increase of 17.92 percent), NCT records a brand reputation index of 2,574,617 points (an increase of 10.65 percent).

With an increase of 57.42 percent, WINNER moves up to rank four in the month of August with 2,308,073 points. Meanwhile, EXO also records an increase (155.69 percent), and moves up to rank at the fifth spot with a brand reputation index of 2,295,026.

Check out the Top 10 for August 2022, below: